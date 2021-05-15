The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.