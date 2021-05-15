The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.46 million.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 147,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

