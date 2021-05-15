The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $750.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $751.52.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $517.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $769.55. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock worth $111,137,487. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

