The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.