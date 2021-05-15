The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

