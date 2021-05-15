The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,026.56

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,026.56 ($13.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,120.80 ($14.64). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,112 ($14.53), with a volume of 533,318 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,026.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -34.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Richard Akers acquired 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

