The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Wendy’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

WEN stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $23.40. 3,357,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,044. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

