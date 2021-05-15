The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $25.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

