TheStreet Downgrades Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FEIM opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $66,724.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

