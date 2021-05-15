TheStreet Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. Trupanion has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trupanion by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

