ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

ThredUp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,153. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

