thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.65 ($14.88).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.65 ($11.36) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.09 and its 200 day moving average is €9.04.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

