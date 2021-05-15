TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

In other TI Fluid Systems news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

