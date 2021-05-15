TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $25.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $731.98 or 0.01518415 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

