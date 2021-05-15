Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 2,500 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $427.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.