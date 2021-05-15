Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,052,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,245 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 413,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

