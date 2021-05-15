Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 6,100 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

