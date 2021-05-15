Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.45.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$174.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.42. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.18.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at C$327,159.33. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,880 shares of company stock valued at $736,571.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

