Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Total by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Total by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Total by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.