Towerview LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. PLBY Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000.

PLBY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

