TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Purchases A$435,280.00 in Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Robert Millner purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.44 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$435,280.00 ($310,914.29).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.87 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,600.00 ($490,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

