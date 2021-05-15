Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,116 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,229% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.