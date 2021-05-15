Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 470.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Trainline news, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10). Also, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 84,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total value of £412,374.20 ($538,769.53).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 439.80 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.01. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

