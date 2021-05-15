Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. 829,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,214. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.33.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

