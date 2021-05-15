TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.19.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.59.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.91%.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Insiders have acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984 in the last quarter.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

