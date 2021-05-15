TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $667.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $604.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.20.

NYSE:TDG opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $318.10 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

