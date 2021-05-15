Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

