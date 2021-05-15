Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management increased its position in Teleflex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $393.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

