Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

