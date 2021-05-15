Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

