Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 100 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

