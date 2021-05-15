Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 230 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

