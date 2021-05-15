Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 270 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1,976.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

