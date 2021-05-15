Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

