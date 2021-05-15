Trias (TRY) Price Tops $0.0003

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

