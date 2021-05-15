Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:TRL opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$1.99.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

