Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.