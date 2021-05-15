TROY (TROY) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One TROY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $177.74 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

