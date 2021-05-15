Truist Increases MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $32.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 767.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

