Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virgin Galactic in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

