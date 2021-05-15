Truist Securities Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

EQH stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

