TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTGPF. Barclays began coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

TTGPF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

