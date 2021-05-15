Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.34. 1,390,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

