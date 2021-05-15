Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

