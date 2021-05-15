U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.02. 32,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

