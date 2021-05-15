Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $65,458.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,290.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.00 or 0.07900182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.55 or 0.02539155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00642862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00208606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00846027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.93 or 0.00667326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.00597340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

