UBS Group Downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Neutral

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. Athene has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Athene by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

