Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 10,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

