UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.17 Million

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report sales of $313.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.90 million to $319.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,967. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 166,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,293. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.