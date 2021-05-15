Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.78 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

